(BCN) – Officers with the California Highway Patrol are seeking a suspect in a hit-and-run with injuries reported at approximately 7:56 p.m. on northbound Highway 101 near Alexander Avenue.

The suspect fled, according to CHP, and was driving a black BMW 3 Series. Officers are searching the area, according to the CHP.

As of 8:17 p.m. an ambulance was on the scene.

