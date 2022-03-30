SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California Highway Patrol is looking for a suspect who is involved with an armed carjacking Wednesday around noon on the Bay Bridge.

Authorities said a white Chevy Colorado pickup truck was taken at gun point.

The suspect took the Chevy truck and continued to drive eastbound on the bridge towards Oakland.

CHP said the suspect is “armed and dangerous.”

The suspect is described as a White or Hispanic man in his mid-30s, according to CHP.

CHP says they are not actively in a car chase with the suspect vehicle — rather, CHP is looking for the stolen Chevy.

Citizen video shows traffic on the Bay Bridge due to the carjacking incident:

The carjacking happened after a traffic collision that happened on I-80 eastbound, west of Treasure Island Road in San Francisco, according to a 511 traffic alert. Three lanes were closed.

As of 2 p.m., the lanes going eastbound have now been reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.