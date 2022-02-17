CHP makes arrest in Alameda County road rage shooting

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The California Highway Patrol has announced an arrest in a road rage shooting in Alameda County.

The arrest stems from a crime that took place last September near the Caldecott Tunnel.

Road rage and shootings along Bay Area freeways have become a big concern recently, maybe even more so as we head into what’s expected to be a busy holiday weekend on the roads.

Exactly four months after bullets were fired into someone’s car on Highway 24, the suspected gunman has been arrested.

CHP officers say the crime was a result of road rage.

20-year-old Troy Nicholson Jr. of Castro Valley is now facing several charges.

“With the leads that we received from the public and the technology that we have at hand that was able to help us get the suspect and being able to make this arrest,” Officer Custodio Lopez said.

Officer Custodio Lopez with CHP Golden Gate Division says aggressive and angry driving should be avoided but if someone is a victim of road rage, he offers a few tips.

A number of road rage-related shootings have happened in the bay area over the last several months.

On Tuesday morning, police found a driver’s car had been shot along 580, and on Feb. 4, a former Cal basketball star was killed on 880.

The man suspected of killing Gene Ransom was arrested a day later. Most of the recent freeway shooting cases have been difficult to solve.

Freeways are expected to be busy this holiday weekend, all the more reason to be extra aware.