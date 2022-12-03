OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A man found wandering through lanes of traffic with a gun last Tuesday was allegedly discovered to have thousands of dollars worth of fentanyl in his vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol.

On Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 6:20 p.m., multiple units with CHP were called to the westbound side of Interstate 580 close to Grand Avenue. Police received calls that a pedestrian was walking in lanes, waving a gun and trying to enter the vehicles that passed by.

Multiple callers led police to the Interstate 980 transition ramp when they found a pedestrian standing in lanes of traffic acting erratically, according to police. Police deemed the initial reports that the pedestrian was waving the gun to be inaccurate.

Police determined that the man was under the influence of drugs and had walked onto the freeway when he abandoned his car on the Harrison Street off ramp. The vehicle, left running with a door open, was moved out of lanes to allow traffic to pass. When police moved the vehicle, they found a large amount of cash and more than one kilogram of suspected fentanyl.

The man was booked into Santa Rita Jail and is facing felony and misdemeanor charges. According to police, the street value of the fentanyl that was recovered is thought to be close to $110,000.