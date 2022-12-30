(KRON) – This weekend marks the California Highway Patrol’s final maximum enforcement period for 2022. The weekend will be a wet one on Bay Area roads and freeways.

“I guess I would say it’s kind of the perfect storm,” said CHP spokesperson Andrew Barclay. “Mixing impaired drivers and poor driving conditions makes it exponentially worse.”

Friday at 6:00 p.m. marks the beginning of CHP’s three-day maximum enforcement period. CHP officers will have an increased presence on freeways in an effort to keep drivers safe.

“We look at the fact that we’re probably dealing with more impaired drivers, but on top of that, you add in the weather component,” Barclay said. “Whether it’s here with rain, whether it’s in the Sierras with snow… For us, it is very important to have extra people out there, as I mentioned, not just for the impaired driving component of it, but also for people who may break down along the way and may need extra help.”

The driver of an overturned big rig on I-880 at High Street in Oakland needed a little help Friday morning. The cause of that accident is still under investigation

During the 2022 New Years’ maximum enforcement period, there were 29 fatalities, 495 arrests for driving under the influence and CHP officers wrote 2,300 tickets for speeding.

“But also for the Bay Area, we also tend to see this week between Christmas and New Year’s typically being a lot of travel with people going up to Tahoe or just enjoying that week with family. Just please, please, please slow down out there. Take your time. Have patience. Get where you are going safely,” Barclay urged.

The California highway maximum enforcement period ends Monday at 11:59 p.m.