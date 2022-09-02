In April of 2022, a suspected DUI driver crashed and flipped her car in a Hollister graveyard. (Image courtesy Hollister Police Department)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The California Highway Patrol’s Maximum Enforcement Period will be in full force this Labor Day holiday weekend with officers looking for intoxicated drivers.

“Many Californians are preparing to close out the summer with a holiday gathering or road trip. The California Highway Patrol wants to ensure everyone reaches their destination safely,” the CHP wrote.

The CHP’s Labor Day MEP begins at 6:01 p.m. on Friday, September 2, and continues through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, September 5.

If you are driving to a family backyard barbeque or heading to the beach to cool off from the Bay Area heat wave, make sure you have a designated sober driver, law enforcement officials cautioned. CHP officers will be paying close attention to motorists who are suspected of driving under the influence of marijuana, drugs, or alcohol.

“The moment an impaired driver gets behind the wheel, they put themselves and every other person on the road in great danger,” said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray.

Forty-three people were killed in vehicle crashes statewide over Labor Day weekend last year. Additionally, CHP officers made 985 DUI arrests and issued more than 6,000 speeding citations.

“Alcohol-and drug-impaired driving continues to be a leading cause of traffic fatalities and injuries in California. The CHP is committed to enforcement and non-enforcement strategies, including education and community engagement, to ensure the highest level of safety for everyone,” Ray said.

The CHP is urging anyone who sees a suspected DUI driver to call 911 immediately. Be prepared to provide the dispatcher a description of the vehicle, the license plate number, location, and direction of travel. “Your phone call may save someone’s life,” the CHP wrote.

The CHP’s MEP coincides with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s ongoing impaired driving national enforcement campaign, “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” which continues through September 5.