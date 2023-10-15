(KRON) — Authorities are searching for a missing woman who was last seen in the East Bay. Kristine Alikhan, 71, was last seen Saturday, Oct. 14 in Livermore.

Alikhan’s vehicle, a 2007 gray Ford Escape, was last seen going eastbound around noon, according to California Highway Patrol. The license plate of her SUV is “POUDIE” (see photo below).

She is described to be around 5-foot-7 and 165 pounds. Alikhan has white hair and green eyes.

Alikhan may “be confused and/or lost due to a medical condition,” the Pleasanton Police Department wrote.

(Pleasanton Police Department)

Anyone with information on Alikhan’s location is asked to call 9-1-1 or Pleasanton police at 925-931-5100.