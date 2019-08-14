CHP motorcycle officer injured in Bay Bridge crash

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A CHP motorcyle officer is injured after going down and crashing on the Bay Bridge Wednesday morning.
According to CHP, the crash happened on WB-80 west of the tolls.
The motorcycle officer has been taken to the hospital for treatment.
>> Click here to view a live traffic map.
Latest News Headlines:
- New Navigation Center’s location near building where woman was attacked
- Ghost Ship Trial: Jurors request read back of witness testimony during deliberation
- Lawmakers question possible PG&E power shutoffs during wildfires
- Families beating triple-digit heat in the East Bay
- Warriors Draymond Green is happy for Kevin Durant