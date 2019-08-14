Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

CHP motorcycle officer injured in Bay Bridge crash

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A CHP motorcyle officer is injured after going down and crashing on the Bay Bridge Wednesday morning.

According to CHP, the crash happened on WB-80 west of the tolls.

The motorcycle officer has been taken to the hospital for treatment.

>> Click here to view a live traffic map.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News