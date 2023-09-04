(KRON) — A California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer and the driver of a sedan were injured in a crash Sunday afternoon in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood, officials said.

A report of a crash at 3rd and Harrison streets involving a CHP motorcycle and a sedan was called in around 3:09 p.m.

Both the officer and driver of the sedan were taken to San Francisco General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It is currently unknown if there were passengers in the sedan at the time of the crash. The cause of the collision is currently under investigation.

