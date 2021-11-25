CHP: Multiple incidents on 1-580 leave vehicles flipped upside down

The California Highway Patrol is reporting multiple incidents on Interstate 580 near Oakland and Tracy Thursday evening.

At 3:45 p.m. an accident was reported westbound on the 580 just west of Corral Hollow Road in Tracy of a Ford pick-up truck flipped down on the bridge.

CHP reports a male managed to crawl out of the vehicle, no word on any other injuries at this moment.

A separate incident is being reported just after 3:40 p.m. on the I-580 west bound just east of 35th Avenue in Oakland where a dark colored sedan flipped on its roof and landed near some trees.

CHP reports a female managed to climbed out of the vehicle.

Lanes #3 and #4 are currently blocked.

No word on any other injuries at this moment.

We will update this story as more information is available.