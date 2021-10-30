CHP: No injuries reported in Solano County DUI crash

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — With the help of an airplane camera, authorities located a car Friday afternoon going southbound that flipped over on McGary Road in Solano County, according to a California Highway Patrol Facebook post.

The Facebook video shows the car flipping over several times — causing it to be engulfed in flames.

The driver was later arrested for driving under the influence.

Both occupants of the vehicle were able to walk away from the collision without any injuries.

CHP said the two inside the vehicle are lucky to be alive and without any injuries.

Authorities will continue to investigate the crash.