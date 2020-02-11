Fremont Police: CHP officer arrested for having relationship with teenage girl

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — An officer with the California Highway Patrol was taken into police custody last week for allegedly having a relationship with a teenage girl in Fremont.

Fremont police began investigating the man, identified as 34-year-old Brian Watkins, in July after detectives got a tip regarding sexual misconduct between the man and a teenage girl.

He was arrested Thursday and charged by the Alameda District Attorney’s Office on Monday with three felony charges of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor.

Police say the relationship primarily took place in Fremont and not while Watkins was working as an officer.

“The activity has been ongoing, and continued after Watkins learned he was being investigated. Recent developments in the case provided officers with additional evidence to arrest Watkins,” the Fremont Police Department said in a statement Monday.

Police say because of the nature of the investigation, the victim in the alleged crime will not be identified.

Detectives say there is no evidence of other victims, but ask that those with information on the allegations or suspect to come forward to police.

Watkins was scheduled to be arraigned Monday and was booked into custody at the Fremont Police Detention Facility.