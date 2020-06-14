CHP officers shot at multiple times on I-880 in San Leandro

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — A California Highway Patrol car was shot at multiple times on a Bay Area freeway early Sunday morning, according to officials.

Around 2:22 a..m. Sunday, a fully marked CHP enforcement vehicle was shot at seven times. The shots came from a black Mercedes Sprinter van driving southbound on I-880, near the Lewelling Boulevard off-ramp.

The CHP car, which had two CHP officers inside, was not struck and the officer weren’t injured.

A short time later, CHP officers located a black Mercedes Sprinter van matching the description of the suspect vehicle and detained three people who were inside the car.

Those inside the suspect car at the time were all males, ages 14, 18 and 20 years old. Officers located multiple firearms in the van.

The 18-year-old driver, Ethan Escobedo from Los Angeles, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer and shooting at an occupied vehicle.

CHP detectives are actively investigating the shooting.

No additional details are being relased at this time.

If you or anyone you know have any information that might be helpful to this incident, you are encouraged to call the CHP Investigative Tipline at (707) 917-4491.