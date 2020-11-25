CHP on alert for unsafe driving during Thanksgiving holiday

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The California Highway Patrol is having a Maximum Enforcement Period over the Thanksgiving holiday.

CHP officers “will be actively looking for unsafe driving practices as well as helping motorists in need” from 6 p.m. Wednesday through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 29, according to a press release.

CHP says traffic on the roads may be lighter this year because people are being advised to stay home to avoid transmitting or contracting COVID-19.

Officers will be on alert for drivers using the empty roads to speed, as well as people who are driving under the influence.

According to CHP, 42 people died on California roadways during the Thanksgiving holiday last year. Of the 27 who died within CHP jurisdiction, 11 were not wearing seat belts. The CHP also made 867 arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The majority of California is under a curfew from the hours of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Contra Costa County CHP officer Brandon Correia joined the KRON4 morning team to go into detail about the Maximum Enforcement Period and how to be safe on the roads.