OAKLAND Calif. (KRON) — California Highway Patrol released a picture of two cars (above) that are believed to be involved in the shooting that killed toddler Jasper Wu. Wu was 23 months old when he was struck and killed by a stray bullet on Interstate-880 on Nov. 6, 2021.

One of the vehicles is believed to be a 2007-2010 gray Infiniti sedan. The other is a gray Nissan sedan. CHP said they both immediately fled the scene. Police said they are possibly suspect vehicles.

The victims were in a white Lexus sedan traveling southbound on I-880 near Filbert Street when their car was struck. CHP began receiving calls about the shooting around 2:00 p.m.

Three adults and three children were in the car, but Wu was the only one hit. KRON4 learned that the group was going home to Fremont from San Francisco when the shooting happened.

Wu was rushed to Oakland Children’s Hospital where he later died from his injuries, CHP said. Wu’s mother was driving the car.

Authorities are still seeking the public’s help in gathering information about the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the CHP Investigation Tipline at 707-917-4491.