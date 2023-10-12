(BCN) — The California Highway Patrol on Wednesday released information about a shooting earlier this week on Interstate Highway 580 in Richmond.

Officers responded around 1:35 a.m. Monday to a call about a possible shooting on westbound Highway 580 near Regatta Boulevard but did not initially find a suspect, victim or any vehicles involved, according to the CHP.

Officers eventually found evidence of a shooting on the Regatta Boulevard on-ramp to the highway and that the suspect vehicle was a brown Infiniti two-door sedan. No victims were ever found in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the CHP’s Oakland-area office at (510) 457-2875 and ask for Officer E. Castillo.

