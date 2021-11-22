CHP reminds drivers to keep roads safe this Thanksgiving

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — Ahead of Thanksgiving, the California Highway Patrol is reminding people to be safe out on the road.

CHP announced Monday that it will be kicking off a Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) beginning at 6:0 p.m. on Wednesday, November 24 and continuing through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, November 28.

During the MEP, all available CHP officers will be on patrol — looking for unsafe driving practices, including seat belt violations, speeding, distracted driving, and signs of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs

“Wherever you choose to celebrate this Thanksgiving, drive safely,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said.

“When getting behind the wheel, make certain you and all your passengers buckle up before heading out, and remember to always avoid distractions.”

CHIP adds drivers need to be extra careful as Thanksgiving weekend is traditionally one of the busiest travel times of the year.

During last year’s Thanksgiving MEP, 868 arrests for driving under the influence were made — 33 people died on roadways within the CHP’s jurisdiction, 14 were not wearing seat belts.