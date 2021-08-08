CHP reopens some lanes of 101 following fatal collision in Redwood City

REDWOOD CITY (BCN) — Three of the four southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 101 in Redwood City were reopened early Sunday following a fatal traffic collision late Saturday night near the Millbrae Avenue on-ramp.

The California Highway Patrol announced at 11:39 p.m. Saturday that it had closed the number two, three and four southbound lanes of the highway following the collision, according to the CHP traffic website. The number one lane had remained open.

Following the investigation and cleanup, the CHP announced at 4:38 a.m. it had reopened lanes two through four, but that the nearby on-ramp will remain closed for a few more hours.

No additional details about the collision were immediately available.