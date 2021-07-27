CHP report 3 fatal collisions in Sacramento, Stockton

(BCN) – Three separate vehicle collisions caused fatalities late Monday night from Sacramento to Stockton.

Both of the people who died in collisions in Sacramento were pedestrians, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers responded to the first one reported at 8:50 p.m. on State Route 99 near the Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard off-ramp in South Sacramento, after a tractor-trailer truck traveling northbound struck a pedestrian.

The collision closed the slow lane of the highway and the off-ramp for about two hours.

The second report came in barely a half-hour later at 9:28 p.m., when the CHP took a report that a vehicle had struck a pedestrian near the area of Q and 22nd streets in North Sacramento. No additional details were provided about the crash.

A vehicle collision on southbound Interstate 5 near the West Alpine Avenue off-ramp claimed another life, when a person was trapped inside a burning vehicle, according to an 11:29 p.m. report.

The CHP is not releasing the names of the people who died pending notification of next of kin. More information will be shared when it becomes available.

