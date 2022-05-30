SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California Highway Patrol reported Monday that 15 people have died and 891 have been arrested for driving under the influence in CHP’s jurisdiction on Memorial Day weekend. CHP started its count at 6:00 p.m. Friday.

One of those fatal collisions happened near the Antioch Bridge Sunday, killing one and injuring four others. CHP suspected that the driver may have been intoxicated.

The crash involved a Mazda crossing over the double-yellow lines on State Route 160 and colliding with an oncoming car. The driver of the Mazda was killed and his three children, passengers in the car, were hospitalized with injuries.

There were also a pair of high-profile DUI arrests recently, including Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Concord Vice Mayor Laura Hoffmeister was also arrested on May 25 on suspicion of driving under the influence.