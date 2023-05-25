CHP cruiser seen in this undated filed photo.

(BCN) — The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal collision occurred Thursday morning on eastbound Interstate Highway 580 in Livermore.

The collision, which involved two vehicles, occurred at the Springtown Boulevard off-ramp and was first reported at 3:31 a.m., according to the CHP.

The collision closed all eastbound lanes of Interstate Highway 580 at First Street, and a Sig-alert was issued at 3:52 a.m.

One lane of the highway was reported open at 5:13 a.m.

