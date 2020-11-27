Driver hit and killed by big-rig in Oakland

OAKLAND (BCN) — The driver of a Toyota Celica died Friday morning after his car was hit by a big-rig in the middle lanes of northbound Interstate Highway 880 in Oakland, California Highway Patrol officials said.

CHP officers were called at 12:49 a.m. about a Toyota blocking the middle lanes of the freeway at Market Street. As the officers were responding, the Toyota was hit by the big-rig.

Officers found the driver outside the car with fatal injuries, CHP officials said. Officers don’t know whether the person was inside the car when the big-rig hit it or if he was outside the vehicle.

The driver of the truck was not injured and stopped after the crash, according to the CHP.

Traffic was diverted off the freeway at Market Street while officers investigated. All lanes reopened at about 3 a.m.