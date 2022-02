SAN JOSE (BCN) – The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality occurred Friday morning on southbound U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose.

The incident was first reported at 12:21 a.m. on the highway just south of the Interstate Highway 280 connector, according to the CHP.

The incident briefly closed southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 101, and a Sig-alert was issued. All lanes of the highway were reported reopened at 2:55 a.m.

