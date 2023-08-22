A kitten tries to hide along I-580 in Livermore before it was rescued. (Image courtesy CHP)

(KRON) — A tiny black kitten was recently rescued by a California Highway Patrol officer who chased the animal on Interstate 580 in Livermore, the CHP said.

CHP Officer Piccinini found the frightened feline on the westbound lanes of I-580 near North Livermore Avenue. A foot chase ensued until the kitten darted into a crevice along the interstate’s concrete wall.

(Image courtesy CHP)

The kitten attempts to hide in a concrete wall crevice next to a traffic signal. (Image courtesy CHP)

The kitten was safely rescued from the wall by Piccinini and handed over to Alameda County animal control officers. “Alameda County Animal Control responded and took the kitty to its next adventure at the East County Animal Shelter,” the CHP wrote.