OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal collision occurred Saturday morning on westbound Interstate Highway 80 in Oakland.

The collision occurred on the highway near the Interstate Highway 580 and Interstate Highway 880 split, according to the CHP.

The collision was first reported at 2:22 a.m.

The incident briefly closed all westbound lanes of the highway, but the roadway has since reopened.

No other information about the collision was immediately available.

