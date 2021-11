OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The California Highway Patrol is on the scene of a fatal crash on I-880 in Oakland.

The crash was reported on southbound I-880 near the 7th street off ramp.

Caltrans cameras show traffic backed up on the freeway.

The accident happened around 6:30 p.m., according to the CHP.

A body was found in the middle of the freeway, and may have been hit by two cars.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story.