SAN JOSE (BCN) – A Sig-Alert was issued following a fatal crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate Highway 880 in San Jose.

The solo-car wreck was reported by the California Highway Patrol about 4:15 p.m. on southbound 880 near Bascom Avenue.

Both the onramp and offramp to Bascom were blocked shortly after the crash.

Information on what led to the crash was not immediately available.

