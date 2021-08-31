CHP San Jose investigates death of 19-year-old on Hwy 101

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A 19-year-old woman died in a crash on Highway 101 in San Jose.

According to California Highway Patrol San Jose, the crash happened around 3 a.m. Sunday on the southbound lanes, just south of Fair Oaks Avenue.

The woman was driving south when her car got a flat rear tire after colliding into the center median wall, CHP said. When she tried to get her car the the right shoulder, the car was struck by two other vehicles.

The drivers of the two other vehicles were taken to the hospital with complaints of pain, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP said. There were no apparent signs of alcohol or drug intoxication.

Lanes were closed for nearly three hours during the investigation. The woman’s identity has not been released.