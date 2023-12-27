(KRON) — The California Highway Patrol ran a Maximum Enforcement Period over the past holiday weekend in an effort to address the main factors of collisions, including speeding and driving under the influence. The CHP San Jose division issued the highest number of citations, according to the agency.

The Christmas 2023 Maximum Enforcement Period in San Jose resulted in 314 citations being issued, CHP said, and 223 verbal warnings. The citations were issued for speeding, distracted driving and other forms of reckless driving.

Forty arrests were made by CHP San Jose for driving under the influence, according to a summary released by the agency. There were 172 speeding tickets issued for driving under 100 miles per hour and 22 issued for driving over 100 miles per hour. Fifty-four citations were issued for distracted driving, and 10 were handed out for seatbelt violations.

Across California, CHP made 909 arrests for DUI during the Christmas enforcement period, officials said. The enforcement period lasted from 6:01 p.m. on Dec. 22 through 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 25.

Another CHP Maximum Enforcement Period begins at 6:01 p.m. on Dec. 29 and lasts through 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 1. Last year’s Maximum Enforcement Period over New Year’s Day resulted in 570 DUI arrests by CHP officers, police said.