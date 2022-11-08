SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A California Highway Patrol officer was hospitalized after a crash on Tuesday, CHP said. The crash happened at about 12:34 p.m. on State Route 17 in Lexington Hills.

The CHP San Jose area officer was clearing a crash on northbound SR-17, north of Redwood Estates. The officer was getting into the driver’s side of his vehicle when he was struck.

CHP said an adult female driver was going northbound when she lost control of her car for unknown reasons, veering off the road and striking the officer. Both the driver and the officer were taken to a hospital. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the crash, according to CHP. The crash remains under investigation.