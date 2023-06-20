SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It has been six weeks since California Highway Patrol began working in San Francisco’s Tenderloin District, and in that time CHP says it has seized 41 stolen vehicles.

A new operation went into place on May 1, which entailed the state deploying CHP, California National Guard, and California Department of Justice resources into the drug-ridden district.

CHP worked with San Francisco Police Department officers in providing supplemental patrols in high-crime areas around the city, including the Tenderloin. Two-hundred people died from accidental drug overdoses in San Francisco between January and March of 2023, according to data released by the city’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

“The collaboration between CHP and the SFPD continues to take dangerous drugs off the streets and return stolen property to its rightful owners,” CHP Golden Gate said.

In addition to recovering the stolen vehicles, CHP has also been getting drugs off the Tenderloin’s streets. On May 15, officers seized what CHP said was 225,000 lethal doses of fentanyl.

“I’m proud of the CHP and CalGuard’s lifesaving efforts to shut down the Tenderloin’s poison pipeline and hold drug traffickers accountable. These early results show promise and serve as a call to action: we must do more to clean up San Francisco’s streets, help those struggling with substance use, and eradicate fentanyl from our neighborhoods,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said.

SFPD Chief Bill Scott said that 45 people have been arrested in the drug crackdown, and just three of them are residents of San Francisco.