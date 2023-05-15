(KRON) — The California Highway Patrol is searching for the suspect who they said hit a pedestrian on Highway 101 late Saturday night and fled the scene. Around 11:47 p.m., officers responded to reports of a big rig versus pedestrian accident.

Police said when they got to the scene, they found a man lying in the road on northbound Highway 101 north of Tully Road in San Jose. And investigation uncovered that the victim, a driver for the Alongi Brothers Towing Company, was driving his tow truck when he pulled over to the right shoulder. The driver then got out of his truck and walked into traffic lanes in an apparent effort to retrieve something, according to officials.

Police said a white Toyota Rav4 then hit the man, who sustained fatal injuries. Officers said another vehicle ran over the body before a big rig stopped in front of the body and called police. The big rig driver remained on the scene until CHP personnel got there.

The identity of the victim has not been released yet.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this crash, please contact the San Jose Area CHP Office at (408) 961-0900. Specifically, police are looking for any information to help identify the driver of the white Toyota Rav4. The vehicle is believed to have been manufactured sometime around 2010 and is the base model.

This was one of two fatal accidents the California Highway Patrol was investigating over the weekend. The second one happened in Fremont.