Santa Rosa CHP searching for driver who struck bicyclist

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — California Highway Patrol officers are searching for the driver responsible for striking a bicyclist Thursday night and fleeing, according to authorities.

Around 8:37 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a crash on Ely Road, north of Corona Road involving a car and a bicyclist.

It was reported that the car fled the scene and the bicyclist was down in the street.

Preliminary investigation indicated the victim, identified as 70-year-old Max Durney of Petaluma, was riding his bike northbound along the right shoulder of Ely Road. He was struck by an unknown car traveling northbound on Ely Road.

Durney was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital where he suffered major but non-life threatening injuries. He told officers that he believed the suspect vehicle was possibly an Audi SUV.

Officers found several car parts along the right shoulder including a grey side-view mirror as well as a piece of the grille.

A preliminary search of the car parts by serial number have led officers to believe the suspect vehicle may be a late model Audi Q5 or something similar.

Details regarding the vehicle description were sent to CHP and other agencies for a “Be-On-The-Lookout”.

No additional information has been provided.

Any possible witnesses or anyone with information is encouraged to call the Santa Rosa CHP office at (707) 588-1400.

