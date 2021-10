LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — The California Highway Patrol is asking for help from the community after a photo of a military veteran and flag were found on I-580 in Livermore.

Officers located the items on I-580 near Isabel Avenue.

CHP Dublin shared photos of the items in hopes of someone claiming them, but said they haven’t had any luck yet.

Anyone who recognizes the items is encouraged to call CHP Dublin at (925) 828-0466.