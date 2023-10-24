(KRON) – The California Highway Patrol is seeking public help to assist with a major injury hit-and-run crash that occurred Monday morning on I-580 westbound, just east of I-680, in Pleasanton.

CHP Golden Gate Communication Center began receiving reports of a Hispanic man lying down on the asphalt shoulder adjacent to the concrete wall on I-580 westbound, east of I-680 at approximately 7:47 a.m. According to CHP, Dublin Area Units located a man lying on the right shoulder with major injuries at 7:57 a.m.

There were initial reports that a pedestrian wearing a black sweater was walking in the lanes of traffic on I-580, west of Hopyard Road, at approximately 2:58 a.m., according to the CHP.

According to CHP, the crash was determined to be a solo vehicle versus pedestrian hit-and-run, with the driver fleeing the scene in a westerly direction of I-580. Dublin Area Units were unable to locate any pedestrians in the area.

The CHP is asking for help identifying the vehicle that fled the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Dublin CHP office at (925) 828-0466.