CHP: Shooting on I-580 leaves 2 adults, 2-year-old child injured

(KRON) — California Highway Patrol is investigating a highway shooting that left two adults and a 2-year-old child injured Sunday night.

Just after 7 p.m., three people in a white sedan were shot at on eastbound I-580.

A 28-year-old man, 23-year-old woman and 2-year-old child survived moderate gunshot wounds as a result of the shooting.

They were taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

CHP says there is no suspect information at this time. Detectives assigned to CHP-Golden Gate Division Investigative Services Unit are actively investigating the shooting.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in gathering in any helpful information regarding this incident.

If you have any information that might help, call (707) 917-4491.

