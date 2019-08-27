CHP shuts down sideshow in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD (KRON) – CHP is continuing its crackdown on sideshows across the Bay Area.
One such sideshow happened Friday in Fairfield and it was all caught on camera by a CHP helicopter.
Police say the two vehicles were towed and two tickets were issued.
Additionally, two DUI investigations were conducted.
Police say they will be conducting maximum enforcement operations to stop these sideshows.
