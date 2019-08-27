Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

CHP shuts down sideshow in Fairfield

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRFIELD (KRON) – CHP is continuing its crackdown on sideshows across the Bay Area.

One such sideshow happened Friday in Fairfield and it was all caught on camera by a CHP helicopter.

Police say the two vehicles were towed and two tickets were issued.

Additionally, two DUI investigations were conducted.

Police say they will be conducting maximum enforcement operations to stop these sideshows.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News