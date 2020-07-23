CHP Solano busts ‘young adults’ in sideshow off I-80

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Several cars were involved in a sideshow busted by CHP Solano Wednesday.

According to officials, the group of “young adults” were taking part in the sideshow at night at the dead end of Nelson Road, right off I-80.

Authorities said “appropriate enforcement action was taken,” and “all involved parties were released without further incident.”

CHP is reminding people to report any suspicious activity.

