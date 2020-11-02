CHP: Suspect arrested, 13-year-old shot on freeway

SOLANO, Calif. (KRON) – A person suspected for shooting at a 13-year-old on the freeway has been arrested Monday, according to CHP.

The California Highway Patrol said officers responded to the shooting on October 30 and located the victim’s vehicle driving on eastbound I-80, east of Suisun Valley Rd.

The 13-year-old male victim had gunshot wounds to both legs and was taken to the hospital.

The suspected driver of a Chevrolet car was taken into custody without incident. If anyone has information please contact the CHP Investigative Tipline at 707.917.4491.

