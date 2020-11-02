CHP: Suspect arrested, 13-year-old shot on freeway

SOLANO, Calif. (KRON) – A person suspected for shooting at a 13-year-old on the freeway has been arrested Monday, according to CHP.

FREEWAY SHOOTING SUSPECT ARRESTED On October 30, 2020 at approximately 9:11 PM, the Golden Gate Communications Center (GGCC) broadcast a freeway shooting incident. Included in the broadcast was a description of the vehicle responsible for the shooting: a gold 2005 Chevrolet Impala. A CHP officer who is assigned to the CHP – Solano Area located the victim vehicle driving on eastbound I-80, east of Suisun Valley Road, and later stopped at the Cordelia CVEF. Several other CHP officers began searching for the suspect vehicle. At approximately 9:18 PM, a CHP officer located the suspect vehicle on eastbound I-80, east of Manual Campos Parkway. The Chevrolet exited at Lagoon Valley Road and proceeded east and then made a U-turn and traveling west on Lagoon Valley Road. Several other CHP officers responded to this location. At approximately 9:21 PM, an enforcement stop was initiated on the Chevrolet as it was moving onto the onramp to eastbound I-80 from Lagoon Valley Road. The Chevrolet rapidly accelerated and a pursuit ensued. The Chevrolet continued on eastbound I-80 at speeds reaching 110 miles per hour. At approximately 9:25 PM, the Chevrolet took the Leisure Town Road exit. Once the Chevrolet entered the intersection, a CHP officer utilized the Pursuit Immobilization Technique by placing on the Chevrolet and was disabled. The driver of the Chevrolet was ultimately taken into custody without incident. The victim, a 13 year old male, had gunshot wounds to both legs. Due to a delayed ambulance response, a CHP officer transported the victim to the local hospital where he was treated for his injuries. Detectives assigned to CHP – Golden Gate Division Investigative Services Unit (ISU) are actively investigating this shooting. Our detectives are requesting assistance from the public in gathering the details surrounding this incident. If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact the CHP Investigative TIpline at 707.917.4491.

The California Highway Patrol said officers responded to the shooting on October 30 and located the victim’s vehicle driving on eastbound I-80, east of Suisun Valley Rd.

The 13-year-old male victim had gunshot wounds to both legs and was taken to the hospital.

The suspected driver of a Chevrolet car was taken into custody without incident. If anyone has information please contact the CHP Investigative Tipline at 707.917.4491.

