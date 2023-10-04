OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – California Highway Patrol has agreed to pay $7 million to settle a shooting that killed Erik Salgado back in 2020. The 23-year-old was shot more than a dozen times.

KRON4 spoke to his sister, who says she is grateful that they have settled the case for a lot of money. But no money will bring him back, and she says she still struggles with that every day.

“No price will ever be able to replace the value that my brother brought,” she said.

It has been more than three years since Salgado was shot and killed by a CHP officer back on June 6, 2020. His sister Amanda Majail-Blanco says she’s been fighting for justice since that day.

“I’ve had to change my whole life,” she said. “The work that I do now is very similar to my life experiences. I support other families who also lost their loved ones by police. To me, that kind of helps me be more sane.”

Police say they were chasing Salgado, who they say had stolen a car. He then crashed it into two patrol cars in San Leandro.

Officers fired at Salgado, hitting him more than a dozen times. His pregnant girlfriend was also in the car at the time of the crash.

She was injured and her unborn baby did not survive. Both Salgado and his girlfriend were unarmed. Salgado leaves behind a 6-year-old daughter who will be financially supported through the settlement.

“What good came out of that definitely is my niece is going to be able to be okay and that’s definitely what’s more important,” Majail-Blanco said.

In April of last year, a report from then-Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley found the officers were justified in using deadly force and did not face any charges. But Salgado’s sister says they plan to submit the case to the new D.A., Pamela Price, for prosecution.

“The important part is to continue bringing their names back up because it’s not just Henderson. It was other officers that were also involved,” said Majail-Blanco.

Salgado’s sister says the family’s focus now is on pursuing the criminal case within the next few weeks.