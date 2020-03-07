CHP: Traffic blocked on NB 101 in San Jose following deadly collision

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision that happened early Saturday morning on northbound US-101 in San Jose.

The crash happened around 5:44 a.m. near the Brokaw Road offramp.

Authorities responded to the scene to find multiple vehicles involved.

All lanes were blocked.

Around 7:04 a.m., the CHP says the number 5 lane was reopened.

At this time, it is unknown when the remaining lanes will be reopened.

No other details have been released at this time.

Latest Posts: