SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two suspects were arrested in connection with separate freeway shootings in the East Bay, according to a Facebook post from California Highway Patrol.

As KRON4 previously reported, a freeway shooting occurred June 14 on eastbound Interstate 580, east of Grand Avenue. The victims’ vehicle was struck by a bullet through the front windshield, but neither of the people in the vehicle were injured.

“The ensuing investigation identified Julaan Faison, 24, of San Leandro, as the primary suspect in the shooting,” the post stated. “A warrant was issued for his arrest, and on August 16, detectives took Faison into custody without incident. CHP detectives booked Faison into Santa Rita Jail on charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and shooting at an occupied vehicle.”

Another freeway shooting occurred July 21 — on Interstate 680, north of Stone Valley Road. The occupants of the vehicle were not injured, but the vehicle had been shot several times.

On Aug. 18, detectives took Edwin Tobie III, 29, of Pleasanton, into custody.

“During the arrest, detectives seized several firearms as well as evidence of drug trafficking activity,” the post continued. “CHP detectives booked Tobie III into Martinez Detention Facility on charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon (firearm), shooting at an occupied vehicle, and various firearms- and narcotics-related violations.”

CHP wants anyone with more information to call the tip line at (707) 917-4491.