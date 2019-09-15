HWY 101 in Santa Rosa reopens after CHP standoff, 1 suspect in custody

SANTA ROSA (KRON) – Highway 101 in Santa Rosa was shut down in both directions early Sunday morning following a pursuit, according to the California Highway Patrol.

As of 9:40 a.m., all lanes were reopened in both directions.

Santa Rosa CHP was assisting PG&E around 6:22 a.m. with line work along the southbound lanes of the highway.

Traffic was stopped temporarily when a white Honda Civic drove around the closure and refused to stop.

Officials say the car almost hit an officer.

CHP officers began to chase the vehicle that was speeding over 100 miles-per-hour.

Sheriff’s used a spike strip at Shiloh Road causing the Honda to stop just north of River Road.

Around 7:11 a.m. the highway was shut down between River Road and Airport Boulevard.

The man driving the car refused to get out of the Honda.

Occupants of the pursued vehicle are refusing to exit the vehicle and a standoff continues. pic.twitter.com/us0FPSkhLm — CHP Santa Rosa (@CHPSantaRosa) September 15, 2019

Sonoma County Sheriff’s negotiators and SWAT teams were assisting on the scene.

SWAT officers used a non-lethal option to remove the man from the car.

The suspect was identified as 56-year-old Eric Van Gelder from Geyserville.

Gelder was taken to the hospital to be medically cleared.

Officials say Gelder will be charged for running from police, DUI (Drugs), and delaying or resisting arrest.