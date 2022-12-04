Traffic backed up near the scene of the crash (Photo courtesy of CalTrans)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The driver of a United States Postal Service big rig died early Sunday morning after a hit-and-run collision caused by two cars racing nearby, according to a statement from the California Highway Patrol Oakland.

Around 1:05 a.m. CHP was informed of a incident on the southbound side of Interstate 880, just north of Broadway. According to CHP, a white Ford was racing with a black sedan when it lost control and crashed into the left side of a big rig. This collision caused the big rig to lose control and crash into the concrete barrier wall.

CHP says the big rig fully overturned on its left site before it ignited in flames. The white Ford was nearby and caught fire as well. At this time, CHP believes that another vehicle picked up the driver of the white Ford and fled the scene.

The driver of the big rig was declared dead at the scene. All lanes of the freeway were reopened by 8 a.m. on Sunday morning.

The USPS provided a statement to KRON4:

A tractor trailer containing USPS packages did catch fire early Saturday morning. The packages were bound for the airport to dispatch out of state. The postal service is still in the process of actively recovering all packages, however the majority of the packages loaded on the tractor were not damaged. There was very minimal impact. Customers expecting packages who think they may have been impacted may go to usps.com/help for further assistance. If a package was insured customers may also file a claim at usps.com/insuranceclaims. USPS

CHP is investigating this crash, and is asking anyone with any information about the incident to call 510-457-2875.