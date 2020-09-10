CHP warns unusual sky color can be dangerous driving distraction

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The unusual color of the sky is quite a visual attraction. It can also be a dangerous distraction when you’re behind the wheel.

That’s prompting a warning tonight from the California Highway Patrol.

Before and after photos taken Tuesday and Wednesday show the smoke filled morning sky above San Francisco.

The dark red sky from wildfire smoke blocking out the sun instantly grabs your attention.

“People are going to be looking all over the place looking at the red sky. They’re going to be looking at this. Thinking about that. Looking everywhere but on the road,” Officer Brandon Correia said.

That is the dangerous hazard the California Highway Patrol wants Bay Area drivers to avoid.

As you can see from a CHP traffic incident page, the day got off to a busy start says Officer Brandon Correia.

“With the decreased visibility people are not paying attention. It does look very different from your normal day. You can’t help but look at it and wonder about it, but when you’re driving, you want to make sure you are focused on your driving,” Correia said.

He warns drivers to resist the temptation of trying to take photos of the sky while they’re behind the wheel.

“Don’t be distracted and try to take this great selfie of yourself driving with this red sun in the background. That ain’t the time to do it when you’re driving right!” Correia said.

Because the consequences he says could be deadly.

“Look ahead of you and pay attention. That will help you prevent a collision or some catastrophic thing that you do not want to happen,” Correia said.

In fact in these conditions the CHP advises following the same rules of the road when driving at night by putting your headlights on.

“It’s like driving in the rain. Slow down,” Correia said.

Another thing to remember when it look like this in the sky, it probably looks like this on your windshield.

“When it is like this in these conditions, all the ash on your windshield of your car, all the smoke and smog, all the decreased visibility. Get your car prepped before you leave. Clean your windshield. The specific thing we’re talking about is safety,” Correia said.

Latest Stories