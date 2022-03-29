OAKLAND (KRON) – Tickets to see comedian Chris Rock on his Ego Death World Tour are getting snatched up in the aftermath of Sunday’s slap at the Academy Awards.

TickPick stated in a tweet Monday morning that “We sold more tickets to see Chris Rock overnight than we did in the past month combined.”

Rock will be performing at Oakland’s Paramount Theatre on July 7, 8, and 9 at 8 p.m.

There are still tickets available, going from $46.50.

Rock was slapped in the face by Will Smith at the Oscars after the former made a joke at the expense of the latter’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.