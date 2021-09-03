Chris Stapleton cancels day of BottleRock music festival

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — In the North Bay, the BottleRock music festival kicked off Friday after being cancelled last year.

With the delta variant of coronavirus still spreading, attendees will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative test result.

The gates opened up at noon on Friday and people were already streaming in for the 3-day event.

Chris Stapleton, who replaced Stevie Nicks, was supposed to be the headliner on Friday — but he cancelled.

Stapleton didn’t specify the reasoning behind why he canceled, only stating it with due to a non-COVID related illness.

It is with a heavy heart that I will be unable to perform tonight at the @BottleRockNapa Festival due to a non-COVID related illness. We sincerely apologize to the festival & attending fans. Please know it isn’t a decision we made lightly & we thank you for your understanding. pic.twitter.com/Smvi0B2ugl — Chris Stapleton (@ChrisStapleton) September 3, 2021

Guns and Roses and Miley Cyrus headline on Saturday and Foo Fighters on Sunday.

The festival was canceled last year and the big change this year is in order to get in, you must show proof of vaccination or agree to be tested and show a negative result within 72 hours of entering the venue.

BottleRock is expected to draw over 120,000 people this year and the event in sold out.

For anyone coming, plan ahead. Parking will be tight.