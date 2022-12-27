SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — An investigation has been launched into the death of a man who was found outside of a hospital in San Jose on Christmas. Deputies with the Santa Clara Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an unresponsive man lying on the ground outside the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center at 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 25, according to a news release from the sheriff.

The man was unconscious and appeared to have suffered an injury, the news release said. San Jose Fire Department personnel and paramedics arrived on the scene and the man was pronounced deceased at 9:36 a.m.

An investigation into the man’s death has been taken over by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office. The officer will determine the cause and manner of death. The identity of the man will be released after next of kin have been notified, the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation is described is ongoing. There is no threat to public safety at this time.