Christmas Eve: Holiday travel rush at SFO continues

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Last-minute holiday travelers are rushing in and out of Bay Area airports to make it home in time for Christmas.

At San Francisco International Airport (SFO), the holiday travel rush continues Christmas Eve.

Airport officials advise anyone catching a flight to allow extra time during this busy travel period.

Passengers are also encouraged to arrive two hours prior to departure for domestic flights and three hours prior for international flights.

Be sure to check with your airline for the latest on flight delays and cancellations.

Latest News Headlines: