Christmas Eve shooting in Sunnydale neighborhood leaves 43-year-old dead

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

(BCN) — A Christmas Eve shooting in San Francisco’s Sunnydale neighborhood left a 43-year-old man dead, police said.

The shooting happened on Friday around 3:35 p.m. in the 1900 block of Sunnydale Avenue, according to police.

At the scene, officers found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Although medics attempted to treat him, he died at the scene.

Investigators believe the suspect or suspects may have fled the scene in a sedan, according to police.

The San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the victim.

Anyone with information about the Christmas Eve murder is being asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message. 

Copyright © 2021 by Bay City News, Inc. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

January 01 2022 12:00 am