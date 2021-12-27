Christmas Eve shooting in Sunnydale neighborhood leaves 43-year-old dead

(BCN) — A Christmas Eve shooting in San Francisco’s Sunnydale neighborhood left a 43-year-old man dead, police said.

The shooting happened on Friday around 3:35 p.m. in the 1900 block of Sunnydale Avenue, according to police.

At the scene, officers found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Although medics attempted to treat him, he died at the scene.

Investigators believe the suspect or suspects may have fled the scene in a sedan, according to police.

The San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the victim.

Anyone with information about the Christmas Eve murder is being asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

Copyright © 2021 by Bay City News, Inc.